Surging Black Bears enjoying unprecedented success

ODENTON, Md. — The Maryland Black Bears are enjoying their best season in franchise history. They don’t want it to end.

"Since day one we’ve been looking forward to the playoffs and looking forward to making a run. So, now that we’re here and had a little bit of success, we’re very excited about it," said team captain Brad McNeil.

The Black Bears won the North American Hockey League's East Division regular season title with 85 points. Their 40 wins in 60 games was second best in the 29-team league. The NAHL is the highest level of amateur hockey in the region and second-highest in the country.

Founded in 2018, the Black Bears are made up of players ages 17-21 and based out of Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton.

"We’ve done a good job as a program building every year, getting better and better and just getting the right pieces," said head coach and general manager Clint Mylymok.

Forward Samuel Stitz is from Perry Hall. He is one of seven players from Maryland and one of 12 division one college commits on the roster. Both are records for the club. The rest are from around the United States, Canada and Europe.

"Having more (Maryland-born) players now, having Maryland more relevant in the hockey world, it’s a great thing for players to come and rise and see, ‘Yeah we can make it to the next level. Whether it’s division one, junior hockey or whether it’s pro’," said Stitz, who is committed to Air Force Academy.

"They’re not just token Maryland guys," said Mylymok. "These guys are players. They are big factors for us."

They should continue to be in the postseason. After sweeping their first-round series against the Northeast Generals 3 games to none, it’s now off to the best-of-five East division finals against the Maine Nordiques. Game one is on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Game two is on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Both are at Piney Orchard.

Part of the contingent cheering them on in the stands or from home will be a collection of fans who have a pretty special bond with these players.

Silver Spring native Dimitry Kebreau and his teammates volunteer their time skating with the Baltimore Banners, a group of youth hockey players in East Baltimore. The Banners are part of the Tender Bridge Foundation, which is a nonprofit that uses sports to get kids off the streets and build positive relationships.

"It’s a black franchise, I guess. So, it’s pretty cool getting to bond with those kids," said Kebreau. "It’s a predominantly white sport, I’d say. So, its pretty cool seeing that I can give kids something to look at and see that everyone can do it at some point if they really put their mind to it."

