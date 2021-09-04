Watch
South River, Spalding among high school football Friday winners

Seahawks victorious after storm sends them on the road
The return of fall Friday night lights
Posted at 10:41 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 23:17:39-04

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — The South River High School football team certainly had a week to remember. They had a season-opening game to remember as well.

The Seahawks defeated Westminster 14-13 on Friday night. The game was played at Severna Park High School. It had to be relocated after a tornado ripped through the South River High School Stadium on Wednesday.

The team was forced to move Thursday's practice to Annapolis High School.

In other action, Spalding traveled to Broadneck and beat the Bruins 44-13. The Cavaliers scored 30 second half points.

