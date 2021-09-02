Multiple homes damaged after tornado touches down in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — It was a life-changing storm for Bruce Angevine. The home he's lived in for nearly seven years is unrecognizable.

“It’s almost unreal," he said. “It’s like looking at the houses down in New Orleans from a few days ago.”

Angevine's home was barely left standing after it appeared to be hit by a Tornado.

"It just hadn’t really set in yet," he said.

“The house has just continued to collapse since it first happened this afternoon," said Liz Borcik, Angevine's daughter. "And then to see the back of house completely ripped out, [to] see the bedrooms, the bathrooms, literally the bathtub is in the pond out back, it's just so shocking.”

Borcik said her parents were not at home during the storm, but for a second, she feared they were.

“When I couldn’t get a hold of them, I was like oh my god are they home where are they you I don't know, so you have sort of that block of fear.”

No one was hurt in the tornado that ripped through the South River Colony neighborhood, but it damaged multiple homes, uprooted trees and sent debris flying.

"Just glad nobody was hurt," Angevine said. "Nothing blew hurt anybody else. It could have been a lot worse.

Moments after the worst of the storm was over, neighbors and businesses sprang into action. They worked on the roofs, removed debris and provided comfort for those who needed it most.

“The fact that they come out in full force like this, it means a great deal," Angevine said.

“This is a horrible situation, but there are good people in our community so strong and it reminds you what’s important in life," said Borcik.

A half-mile away, South River High School was also damaged. The school’s football field was hit the hardest. A tree fell onto the bleachers and the attached structure nearly collapsed. Debris was also littered on the field.