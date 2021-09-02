Storm sends South River on the Road

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It is a buzz word around any football team: adversity.

Teams preach about dealing with it when it hits.

For the South River High School Seahawks adversity arrived before the season even begins.

"There was a lot of fear," said linebacker Lonnell Owens-Pabon.

"It was pretty scary," added quarterback Camrin Catterton.

"Mother nature is undefeated," said head coach Steve Erxleben. "That was mother nature at the most power you could possibly imagine. Some of the things that storm did to our campus, it looked like a horror movie."

Wednesday’s storm left behind a path of destruction at the South River High School football field just two days before the season opener.

"I didn’t expect it to hit our school," said Owens-Pabon. "A lot of our teammates, we were just talking to each other, making sure we were alright. Then we saw the school and it kind of hit us like, ‘Oh dang then what does that mean for this week and our practices?’"

It meant Thursday morning's practice would be moved to Annapolis High School. Friday night’s game against Westminster shifted from South River to Severna Park. For Erxleben and his players, they are just thankful nobody was hurt.

"Every problem has a solution and this will have a solution," he said. "Fortunately, thank God almighty that nobody was injured."

"Our team and coaching staff is very thankful about that," added Catterton. "That was very positive. That was my biggest fear."

These Seahawks say the storm is behind them. They have to keep their focus on game number one.

"Tomorrow is going to be a fantastic day," said Erxleben. "Great weather, great people, great opponent, great teams. I’m excited to see our kids play."

"Nothing is going to stop us. Injuries, even a tornado, you’re not going to stop us," said Owens-Pabon. "We want to play football and we love football."

South River’s season opener on Friday against Westminster at Severna Park High School is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

