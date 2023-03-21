Ravens fans ranked 3rd angriest in NFL about free agency moves

The beginning of free agency was thought to be the turning point for the Ravens going into the 2023-2024 season, but fans have not been pleased with the lack of moves that have been made.

According to data obtained from Gambling.com, Ravens fans are the third angriest among fanbases in the NFL, They're only behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.

The reports stated that the Ravens receive 8% of their negative comments from Facebook, 17.30% from Twitter, and 15.60% from Reddit. Their average level of negativity is at 13.63%.

When it comes to positive posts, the Ravens rank 27th among NFL fanbases.

Since free agency began the Ravens retained running back Justice Hill, long snapper Nick Moore, and safety Geno Stone.

6-year safety Chuck Clark was traded to the Jets for a 7th round pick and veteran defensive end Calais Campbell was released.

Tight end Josh Oliver and offensive lineman Ben Powers signed with other teams.

But the biggest agenda for the Ravens is continuing negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag on March 7.

Many fans have given their take on who the Ravens should sign, such as free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Others looked for a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for star wideout Deandre Hopkins.

Yet the Ravens stay put as they await to see what their future holds at the quarterback position.

The Ravens installed a free agency tracker on their website for fans to stay up to date on signings, released, trades, and retentions.

To view the tracker, click here.

Ravens general manager Eric Decosta has been known to make splashes before, when the move will come, only time will tell.