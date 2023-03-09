Ravens agree to trade safety Chuck Clark to New York Jets

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets per Adam Schefter.

With the trade the Ravens acquire a 2024 7th round pick.

Clark was drafted in 2017 in the 6th round. During his tenure he started in 96 games for the Ravens and became a signal caller for the last 3-4 years.

He finishes his career with the Ravens with a total of 215 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions, and 1 touchdown.

#Ravens safety Chuck Clark reportedly on the way to the Jets.



He has been a huge piece of the defense over the last few seasons.



After asking for a trade last year, he finally gets it. https://t.co/xuBPhYzddm — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 9, 2023

Young safety Kyle Hamilton will most likely see a bigger role next season alongside pro bowl safety Marcus Williams.

Trading Clark could save the Ravens about $4 million in cap. According to sources they're attempting to create $9 million in cap to become cap compliant at the start of the new league year.