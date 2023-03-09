Watch Now
Ravens agree to trade safety Chuck Clark to New York Jets

The trade is agreed to but can not be processed until the beginning of the new league year
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Ravens safety Chuck Clark during practice
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:37:21-05

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets per Adam Schefter.

With the trade the Ravens acquire a 2024 7th round pick.

Clark was drafted in 2017 in the 6th round. During his tenure he started in 96 games for the Ravens and became a signal caller for the last 3-4 years.

He finishes his career with the Ravens with a total of 215 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions, and 1 touchdown.

Young safety Kyle Hamilton will most likely see a bigger role next season alongside pro bowl safety Marcus Williams.

Trading Clark could save the Ravens about $4 million in cap. According to sources they're attempting to create $9 million in cap to become cap compliant at the start of the new league year.

