Ravens release defensive end Calais Campbell

Baltimore Ravens General Manager and Executive Vice President Eric Decosta announced that defensive end Calais Campbell has been released.

In his three seasons with the Ravens, Campbell posted 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Campbell was named to the pro bowl and he was recently named the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner.

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," DeCosta stated. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization – both on and off the field – are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Many were looking forward to seeing Calais return to the Ravens next season after he announced in February he was returning for another season.

The Ravens are still making cap moves ahead of the opening of free agency on March 15.

Decosta said the possibility of Campbell returning is still open.

"While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future,” Decosta said.