Mercy High School guard Milan Brown steps into history on and off the court

BALTIMORE — Stepping into history is what the basketball phenom of Mercy High School Milan Brown has done this year both on and off the court.

This season, she became Mercy's all-time scoring leader, topping a record that's been held since 1988, previously held by Rosemary Kosiorek.

"It was never something that I was like, I'm gonna leave the school being the all-time lead score. It was more, I'm gonna come on the court every day and give it everything I've got, and this is just an amazing benefit that's happened from it," says Brown.

"Basketball is a big part of who I am," she added.

But off the court, she's making an impact in the Baltimore community, doing something not many 18-year-olds have done, publishing her very first book; "Stepping Into History. A VR Adventure."

It's a book that gives readers a chance to step back in time and witness history in the making.

"I live in Baltimore City, and I recognize that there's a lot of kids who aren't learning about these important, influential characters as well figures and individuals who've had such an impact on our world, and it was really something that kind of made me sad," says Brown.

"I wanted to make sure that my book had a variety of people someone that anyone could look up to athletes, musicians, dance, choreographers, and then historical activists, but I wanted a plethora. I wanted a variety so kids can look up to all these different things and see their future in any one of them," says Brown.

Brown views herself as an underdog who relentlessly puts time and effort into everything she does.

After she graduates, she'll be attending Wake Forest University, carrying that underdog mindset with her.

"When I get to Wake next year, no one's gonna expect us to do really any of, anything substantial, anything amazing like March Madness, but when I get there, that's totally the plan," says Brown.

She has hopes to go to the WNBA and says she'd eventually like to become a lawyer and politician.