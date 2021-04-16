Jeter's jackpot

BALTIMORE, Md. — "The Las Vegas Aces select Kionna Jeter from Towson."

Those were the words Kionna Jeter waited years to hear.

"This is something I’ve been working towards all my life and it’s finally a dream come true," she said.

The Towson University guard was drafted by the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces Thursday night.

"Emotions everywhere. I still have yet to cry. I don’t even think I can cry. Just excited and blessed to be in this position," she said Friday during a video call from Greenville, S.C.

It took a while for her to get picked. She was selected in the third round, 36th overall - the final selection of the draft.

"I was nervous. I was more anxious," said Jeter. "It kind of got tight there for a second. Waiting it out, praying that I get picked."

The wait was well worth it.

"My family celebrated. Everyone celebrated. I couldn’t sit down. I was walking in and outside the house for like two hours."

Jeter finished tenth in the nation in scoring last season with 23 points per game. She leaves the Tigers third on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,582 points in three seasons. She is the first Towson player to be drafted into the WNBA.

"It’s great for us. It’s great for our program. It’s great for her teammates to be able to share this with her," said Towson Head Coach Diane Richardson.

Jeter’s journey to pro ball has been a long and rocky one. We brought you her inspirational story two years ago about how she survived two gunshots to her back before she transferred to Towson.

"No matter what I’ve gone through I’ve always overcame and I’ve told myself, ‘Whatever you go through you have to overcome’ because god has blessed me with the strength and the tools to survive.

Her incredible journey now continues in Vegas. She’ll fly out there this weekend. The Aces' season begins May 15 against the Seattle Storm.

