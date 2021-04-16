Watch
Towson Women's Basketball's Kionna Jeter becomes first player in program history to be selected in WNBA draft

Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 15, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — On Thursday night, Towson's Kionna Jeter made history as the first player from the Towson women's basketball history to get selected in the WNBA Draft.

Jeter was picked by the Las Vegas Aces with the 36th pick in the third round.

"Kionna Jeter is an exceptional athlete," Tigers' head coach Diane Richardson said. "She came to Towson with serious focus. She wanted to help her team win and we did that. In the meantime, she set the record book on fire in just three short years. Our relationship is special and I'll follow her until she's old and gray. Go out and be great 'Melo' Jeter!"

Jeter was the 2020-21 CAA Preseason Player of the Year and is the first Tiger to earn three consecutive All-CAA First Team selections as well as back-to-back CAA All-Defensive Team honors.

Jeter also leaves Towson as the fastest player to reach the 1,000-point mark.

