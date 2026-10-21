Lamar Jackson does limited work as Ravens prepare for Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The wait for Lamar Jackson’s return continues as the Ravens prepare for another AFC North matchup.

Jackson was not seen participating in the early portion of practice Wednesday as Baltimore prepares to host the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback was able to do some limited work with the team.

“Lamar was actually able to get a little bit of work in today in preparation, so that’s where that’s at,” Minter said. “Again, it’s a day-by-day thing, but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation.”

Jackson was later seen out of uniform leaving the field after practice.

Minter said the Ravens will continue to evaluate Jackson before determining when he is ready to return.

“I know this, that when it’s ready for him to be able to play from both sides and we feel like that’s the best thing to do, that’s what we’ll do,” Minter said.

If Jackson cannot play Sunday, Tyler Huntley would be in line for his third consecutive start. Huntley’s first start went well, but the second ended with a disappointing loss in Cleveland.

Baltimore did receive some encouraging injury news Wednesday. Cornerback T.J. Tampa and rookie tight end Matthew Hibner returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Center Cam Jurgens was also a full practice participant for the first time since the Eagles traded him to Baltimore a couple of weeks ago. Jurgens described the past two weeks as a “wild process” as he has worked to learn a new offense while also navigating concussion protocol.

“I’m just trying to do everything in my power to learn the playbook, the cadence, how they operate and making sure I’m doing everything in my power that I can do,” Jurgens said. “And then obviously that stuff, relationships and everything are going to come with time, but making sure I’m putting in the work in everything I can do.”

The Ravens also added kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad this week. Moody had previously spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad earlier this season as competition for Tyler Loop.

Loop missed a critical field goal during Sunday’s loss in Cleveland, but Minter said the addition of Moody has not changed his confidence in Loop.

“Yeah, I still got a ton of confidence in Tyler, and I think he responded no differently than anybody would when you have a backup at that position on the team,” Minter said. “Got a lot of confidence in him, and he’s handled it well. He had a great day today, and that’s really what he needs to do, is just put himself in position every single time out there to execute what the team needs.”

Baltimore has won five of its last six meetings against Cincinnati. The Bengals will arrive in Baltimore coming off their bye week.

A healthy Jackson would provide a significant boost as the Ravens face a rested division rival. For now, Baltimore will continue monitoring its quarterback throughout the practice week before determining whether No. 8 will be on the field Sunday afternoon.