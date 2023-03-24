Falcons at it again

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — The Severna Park High School boys lacrosse team is back at it again. The Falcons are, year-in and year-out, consistently one of the best squads in Maryland.

This year is no different.

S.P. has won six consecutive state championships. Head coach Dave Earl is now in his ninth year leading the program that has dominated the local lacrosse landscape.

As the 2023 season gets underway it’s all about finding chemistry and establishing an identity for these Falcons as they have a fresh look up front. Gone to graduation are all of their starting attackmen from last season. Earl has six freshman on the varsity roster for the first time.

Still, the Falcons are confident they can uphold that winning tradition.

"Offensively we’re pretty inexperienced. We’ve got to replace 95 percent of our offense from last year," said the head coach. "Defensively we’ve got an experienced group - three senior starters and our senior goalie, senior long-stick midfielders and senior short sticks. So, I think defensively is definitely going to be our strength this year."

That senior goalie is Towson recruit Ashby Shepherd.

"We all have the same goal, which is huge. We all want to be successful, be the best that we can be," he said. "I see a lot of guys starting to trust each other."

"We’re really starting to get the flow of things and get our chemistry together and a lot of young guys like Timmy Sullivan, Jack Fish - two sophomores that are starting - guys are stepping up and we’re making some good plays," added senior midfielder Kevin Bredeck, a UMBC recruit.

The Falcons started the season strong with an 11-3 win Tuesday at Glenelg. Bredeck and Sullivan each had a hat trick in the contest.

They look to make it 2-0 on Friday evening when they host North County for their home opener.

Opening face-off is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

