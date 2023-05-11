Broadneck lacrosse aiming for deep runs in state tournament

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The quest for a three-peat begins on Thursday night for the Broadneck High School girls lacrosse team.

"This year it’s more of a challenge because we want the third one," said senior midfielder Lexi Dupcak.

The back-to-back 4A state champion Bruins (10-5) host Annapolis in the regional semifinals at 7:00 p.m. These girls know with another four wins they will go down as one of the best high school lacrosse dynasties in state history.

"It would be making a statement, just putting everything together and leaving on a strong note would be cool and special," said senior midfielder Mary Moore.

"I think that’s important. I definitely do," added head coach Katy Kelley. "I think they’ve already left a mark. They have definitely set a standard and a legacy. I think that would kind of cap off their career for the seniors."

Title number three will be the toughest yet.

"We can’t underestimate anyone because they are giving it all they have against us just based on our past performances and our state championships," said senior midfielder Lilly Kelley. "They are going to work that much harder so we have to do the same."

Meanwhile, the Bruins boys want to be exactly where the girls have been over the past couple years. They are motivated to get there after putting together arguably the best regular season in Maryland.

"We’re playing really good lacrosse right now and guys just keep getting better and better. So, this is where we want to be," said senior attack Jackson Shaw.

They are an undefeated 15-0 and coming off their first Anne Arundel County championship since 2001. Broadneck beat Severna Park for the crown on Monday.

They want more.

"We are aiming for something higher than county champ," said senior midfielder Jake Chambers.

They are aiming to be state champ. The Bruins almost got it done last year. They advanced to their first state title game since winning it all in 1997.

26 years later all of their goals are still in front of them.

"This is exactly where we want to be right now and exactly how we want to play," said head coach Jeff McGuire. "Being in the state championship last year was definitely fuel for the fire. But, we don’t want to just get there. We want to win the state championship."

"I think it’s just something everyone just dreams of having as a young kid - going undefeated and being the last team standing," said senior midfielder Ryan Salazar.

They can start to make it a reality when they host Annapolis in the region semi as well. Opening face-off is set for Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

