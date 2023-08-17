Monken finally gets to work with Dobbins on the field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — All offseason Todd Monken has said he is looking forward to seeing J.K. Dobbins on the field.

This week he finally got his wish.

Dobbins made his training camp debut on Monday. It’s the first time Baltimore’s new offensive coordinator has been able to work with his No. 1 running back in practice. Dobbins skipped all of OTA’s and minicamp seemingly unhappy with his contract situation. The fourth-year pro is entering the final year of his rookie deal and was on the physically unable to perform list until just three days ago.

Monken said Thursday that Dobbins is still building himself up physically to be out on the field for a full practice, but so far so good.

"What we have seen so far is, to me, a player that is eager to get going," said Monken. "He loves playing football. That’s what I see and he is being diligent in what he has missed from a mental standpoint. That’s what I like."

There is no doubt a fully healthy Dobbins provides a creative offensive mind like Monken endless possibilities. The O.C. is looking forward to seeing more and more as the preseason rolls on.

"What you see on a daily basis builds trust into what you want to call," said Monken. "So, whether it’s a matchup player at running back, tight end or receiver where you feel like they can win on their own or you start to see how they run the football, their skillset I think adds to that. So, with every day I’ll be able to see more of that. Not that I haven’t seen film but I haven’t seen it in person yet."

Other notes from practice on Thursday: there was some good news concerning that beat up cornerback room. Jalyn Armour-Davis returned to practice. Also back on the field was left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook