Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey to undergo foot surgery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens take another hit to their cornerback depth.

On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Marlon Humphrey will be undergoing foot surgery on Wednesday.

Harbaugh says it was a lingering issue and doctors felt like it was best to address the situation now rather than later. Humphrey's timetable to return has not yet been determined, but Harbaugh says 'it's not going to be a long-term deal.'

"There are two levels of concern," Harbaugh said. "The one level is long-term. There is no long-term concern. That’s good. Then there’s the short-term concern. There is plenty of short-term concern. We have got to look at that and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys who are ready to play."

"I can’t comment on how much he’ll have to miss because I think that timeline is indeterminate right now. It’s just hard to determine. It’s not going to be a long-term deal though," Harbaugh said

Along with Humphrey, the Ravens are also down Rock Ya-Sin, Jayln Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams and Arthur Mallet.

Two corners who remain on the practice field are Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour.

Harbaugh and Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith showed confidence in the Ravens' corners and said that the team will continue to uplift those who are missing time and those who will be stepping up.

"It definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon is not out there with us. But, I know he’ll get back as soon as he can. We’ll try to pick up the slack when he’s not out there," Smith said.

Only time will tell if the Ravens will continue to test the free agent market to address the depth issue.