Dobbins debuts at training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It has been one of the most controversial storylines of the Ravens offseason and training camp: the absence of J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins is absent no longer. He made his practice debut on Monday.

The Ravens star running back suited up for the first time after being activated off the physically unable to perform list. He has missed all offseason work and the first two and a half weeks of camp seemingly unhappy about his contract situation. The fourth-year pro is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

J.K. Dobbins is on the practice field for the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/jWTnnWk6io — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 14, 2023

As for the injury he has been dealing with, head coach John Harbaugh never addressed it specifically, only previously saying there was some 'complexity' to the situation. Dobbins did not comment on his situation on Monday. Harbaugh did.

"It feels good to have him back there on the field. He is excited. We all are excited. We’ll probably ramp him up a little bit this week and kind of work him in there, try to be smart in how we do it. But, he’ll be fine," said the head coach. "He is one hundred percent healthy. He looks good. He has been training hard. So, he is ready to go."

In other news from Monday, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley missed practice. Harbaugh said he is dealing with a hamstring tweak and the team will be cautious about it. Cornerback Pepe Williams needs ankle surgery. Harbaugh said Williams may be back by October.

Training camp is going to look a little different this week. The Ravens welcome the Washington Commanders to Owings Mills on Tuesday and Wednesday for joint practices. It's a big week ahead before the two teams play preseason game No. 2 on Monday the 21 at Fedx Field. Harbaugh said the Ravens' starters will 'get a lot of reps' against the Commanders over the next couple of days.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook