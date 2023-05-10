Monken begins on-field work without Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — School is in session with professors John Harbaugh, Chris Horton, Mike Macdonald and Todd Monken presiding. Veteran players were the pupils on Wednesday for what the Ravens call "football school". It's a chance to get out of the meeting rooms and onto the field. All of the sessions are voluntary to attend.

"Just really build that foundation, that groundwork before we get into the OTA's," said Horton, the team's special teams coordinator.

"Just put in our system. That’s really it," added Monken.

It's a system brand new for everyone Monken is teaching. He is starting year one as Baltimore’s new offensive coordinator.

"From the ground up you’re trying to assess what you’ve done in the past, what you’ve done in the past in the NFL, the players that you have but making it simple so you can execute and play fast," he said.

When it comes to the roster Monken is working with, a lot has changed since he was hired in February. Receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor were added. Oh yeah, and Lamar Jackson inked that monster contract extension.

"You’re made to move the football and score. That’s a lot easier with talented players," said Monken regarding the additions to the roster. "Cookies taste better with sugar than they do with vinegar. So, you surround yourself with sugar."

Those granules are not quite in the sweet treats yet. Lamar, OBJ, Agholor and Rashod Bateman are not present as Monken begins to bake. When the final meal is ready, could we see different Jackson? One who runs less? Possibly.

"As Lamar gets older, as everybody does, you want to take some of that off of the player as best as you can. But he has a unique trait, a unique skill set," said Monken. "You can’t take that completely out of his tool box because that’s a huge weapon for him and for us."

