WMAR-2 News: The only local station to go 1-on-1 with Lamar Jackson

Shawn Stepner
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 04, 2023
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson spoke to the media for the first time in months. This comes after Jackson and the Ravens reached an agreement on a new contract.

On Thursday, Jackson went to the team facility to make things official.

During the presser, Jackson spoke on the negotiation process, his trade request and his outlook on the team.

WMAR-2 News' Shawn Stepner, the only local reporter to talk to him, got an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with the quarterback.

To see how it went, click the videos below:

Q: What is this day like for you?

Q: What was it that said, "Hey, I think this is the time where we can get something done."

Q: Knowing what you've been through the last few months and then before that on the field playing in the final year of your rookie contract, to have this behind you now, how much do you think that helps you mentally on the field now?

