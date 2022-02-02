Watch
EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Ravens' Mike Macdonald

Shawn Stepner talks with Baltimore's new defensive coordinator
Mike Macdonald
Posted at 5:17 PM, Feb 02, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is a new mastermind behind the Baltimore Ravens defense. Mike Macdonald was introduced on Wednesday as John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator.

WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner was the only reporter to go one-on-one with the 34-year-old.

Macdonald returns to the Ravens after one season as the defensive coordinator at University of Michigan. Prior to that he spent seven years as an assistant on Harbaugh’s staff. He started as an intern in 2014. He was a defensive assistant in 2015 and 2016. In 2017 he switched to defensive backs coach. From 2018-2020 he served as the linebackers coach.

Macdonald replaces Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, who was let go after four years as D.C.

He is the youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL and youngest in Ravens franchise history.

