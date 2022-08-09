'Every day is an interview' for Ravens LB Diego Fagot

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the players who should see his fair share of action in Thursday’s Ravens preseason opener against the Titans is a guy familiar to local football fans: Diego Fagot.

The linebacker out Navy is trying to make the roster as an undrafted rookie free agent. He is one of the best players in Naval Academy football history and a four-year letterwinner as a Midshipman. He is just the third player in school history to lead his team in tackles for three straight years.

WMAR-2 Sports reporter Shawn Stepner went one-on-one with Fagot on Tuesday:

Stepner: How is camp going so far?

Fagot: Really well. Obviously it’s the first time being out here in an NFL training camp things like that. There are a lot of new things coming at me. It’s almost like drinking out of a fire hose.

Stepner: I know you haven’t played a game yet but have you had that welcome to the NFL training camp moment yet? If so, what was it?

Fagot: Not necessarily. We don’t do a lot of hitting compared to Navy. Especially at Navy we run the triple option. We almost kind of pride ourselves on being tough and physical and things like that. Here I was a little bit surprised to see that we don’t really hit as much. But, I’m sure it’s coming one day and I’m definitely not looking forward to it. But, I’ll be ready.

Stepner: What do you think of the defense?

Fagot: Really awesome. Really, really cool. Some really cool ideas, a few things I’ve never thought about as a defender and even as a player. It makes it that much more interesting.

Stepner: What do you expect Thursday night, game No. 1 of your NFL preseason career, to be like?

Fagot: I know the atmosphere is going to be really awesome with the fans and some of my family will be there as well. For me, I’m just going to try and go out there and do my job and just try to take it one play at a time, one rep at a time, things like that, and not get too far ahead of myself.

Stepner: What do you think you have to do, starting on Thursday, to separate yourself and start making this roster?

Fagot: It started from day one. Every day is an interview and that’s kind of how I’ve tried to approach it. But, especially on Thursday night. Obviously that’s going to be the first time you are really suiting up, really putting the pads on against another team. So, obviously I’m going to try to play the best that I can, but again, not try to get outside of myself and do someone else’s job. Just try to focus on what I need to do and what will be beneficial for the team.

