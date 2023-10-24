Sumlin, arrested in Florida, not with Terps as team prepares for Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland football team will look to get back on track without one of its most important coaches.

The Terps head into Saturday's game against Northwestern following the arrest of associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Sumlin. The 59-year-old was charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning in Florida.

Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday Sumlin is not with the team this week.

"We are aware of the charges. It’s disappointing. As coaches we have to set the example and model the behavior [for] our players and we take it very seriously," said Locksley. "At the same time I will also say he is part of our football family and we are going to support Kevin. To me it’s a personnel issue."

Locksley added he does anticipate Sumlin facing disciplinary action but would not elaborate.

The Terrapins (5-2, 2-2) visit Northwestern (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday.

The Terps have had ten long days to think about that brutal home 27-24 upset defeat at the hands of Illinois two Saturdays ago, an Illini team that is only 1-4 in the Big Ten.

Locksley’s crew is coming off its bye week. They used the time to regroup, refocus and turn the page. If they want any shot at living up to those conference championship hopes they were throwing around a couple months ago, they need a win over the Wildcats.

"Northwestern has our attention," said Locksley. "What happened [against] Illinois, the silver lining for us is that, you know what, we have to show up and play to our standard because just showing up is not enough."

"We have to make sure that we pay attention to the details to be ready to go out each week and play to the best of our abilities," said offensive lineman DJ Glaze. "[We are] just emphasizing starting strong in games and then finishing stronger and then everything will come together."

Kickoff between the Terps and Wildcats is set for 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

