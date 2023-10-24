Terps' co-offensive coordinator charged with DUI in Florida

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland's co-offensive coordinator was arrested and charged for driving under the influence over the weekend in Florida.
According to online records, Sumlin was booked and released just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
He was released on a $500 bond.
Sumlin is in his first season on Maryland's staff. He's previously coached at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston where he went 95-63 overall.
Maryland's next game is against Northwestern on Saturday.
#Terps head coach Mike Locksley says associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin is part of their football family, will support him and they are aware of the situation.— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 24, 2023
He is not with the team this week.
Sumlin was arrested in Fla. early Sat. morning for DUI.