Terps' co-offensive coordinator charged with DUI in Florida

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland's co-offensive coordinator was arrested and charged for driving under the influence over the weekend in Florida.

According to online records, Sumlin was booked and released just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

He was released on a $500 bond.

Sumlin is in his first season on Maryland's staff. He's previously coached at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston where he went 95-63 overall.

Maryland's next game is against Northwestern on Saturday.