Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Terps' co-offensive coordinator charged with DUI in Florida

Terps Black Helmet
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
The Maryland Terrapins football team will debut new black 'Terps script' helmets and black uniforms Friday vs. Virginia
Terps Black Helmet
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 15:15:34-04

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland's co-offensive coordinator was arrested and charged for driving under the influence over the weekend in Florida.

According to online records, Sumlin was booked and released just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

He was released on a $500 bond.

Sumlin is in his first season on Maryland's staff. He's previously coached at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston where he went 95-63 overall.

Maryland's next game is against Northwestern on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices