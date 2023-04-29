Five Terps selected in 2023 NFL Draft, most selected since 2009

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Terps were represented heavily in this years NFL Draft.

Five Terrapins were drafted this year, the most from the program since 2009.

Defensive back Deonte Banks was the first to land on a team. The Giants traded up to the 24th overall pick and selected Banks.

Next off the board was defensive back Jakorian Bennett, who was taken at pick 104 in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kicker Chad Ryland is heading to New England after being taken at No. 112 overall. Offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan went at No. 186 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

The final Terp off the board was offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.

Anderson was taken at No. 251 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Having five players drafted this year is a testament to the program we’re building here at Maryland," said Terrapins Head Coach Michael Locksley. "Our goal is to develop everyone on our roster to have a chance to prove themselves at the next level. I’m so proud of these guys, and the guys that will sign with NFL teams in the coming days. I can’t wait to watch them all represent the Terps on Sunday’s.