Raiders draft Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett with fourth-round pick

Butch Dill/AP
National defensive back Jakorian Bennett of Maryland (4) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 12:44:25-04

Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett is heading to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders utilized pick 104 to select Bennett in the fourth round.

Bennett is the fifth Maryland defensive back to be selected in the past five years.

He joins Deonte Banks, who was taken in the first round by the New York Giants, as the second Terp to be drafted this year.

“Jakorian is a guy that came back to Maryland for an extra year because he had something to prove and he took full advantage of that,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “He developed into a tremendous player and leader during his three years as a Terp. The Raiders are getting a player that will live in the facility and work extremely hard to be an outstanding pro.”

Bennett finished the 2023 season with 39 tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He was also named the Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP.

