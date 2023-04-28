Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Giants trade, move up to 24th overall, take CB Banks

Maryland Pro Day Football
Gail Burton/AP
Cornerback Deonte Banks watches from the sidelines during Maryland's football pro day on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in College Park, Md. Banks did not participate in the workout. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Maryland Pro Day Football
Posted at 11:34 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 23:34:20-04

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled a hole at cornerback, moving up a spot in the first round and taking Deonte Banks of Maryland with the 24th pick overall in the NFL draft Thursday night.

New York had a need at both wide receiver and cornerback heading into the draft and it went to fill the defensive side after four straight wide receivers were chosen.

Banks is a physical corner who likes to mix it up and get involved against the run.

He will get an opportunity to start right away opposite shut-down cornerback Adoree Jackson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices