Giants trade, move up to 24th overall, take CB Banks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled a hole at cornerback, moving up a spot in the first round and taking Deonte Banks of Maryland with the 24th pick overall in the NFL draft Thursday night.

New York had a need at both wide receiver and cornerback heading into the draft and it went to fill the defensive side after four straight wide receivers were chosen.

Banks is a physical corner who likes to mix it up and get involved against the run.

He will get an opportunity to start right away opposite shut-down cornerback Adoree Jackson.