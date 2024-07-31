Who's coming and going: Breaking down the Orioles trade deadline moves

BALTIMORE — Jackson Holliday is getting another crack at the major leagues. The Orioles on Wednesday recalled the 20-year-old top prospect from Triple-A Norfolk after a dreadful debut earlier this season.

The team's also coming off a busy trade deadline.

Here's a breakdown of who's coming and going.



Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez and backup outfielder Cristian Pache from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange forAustin Hays. Analysis: In Hays the Phillies get a 29-year-old veteran outfielder who started in the 2023 MLB All Star Game. Hays already made his presence felt in four games with his new team, hitting a home run and knocking in four RBI's. Domínguez, meanwhile, has made three appearances out of the bullpen for the O's tossing three scoreless innings. Pache, 25, is currently 1-1 at the plate in a Birds uniform. The light-hitting outfielder is known more for his speed and defense.



Orioles acquired right-handed starting pitcherZach Eflinfrom the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor leaguers Mac Horvath, Matthew Etzel and Jackson Baumeister. Analysis: The Orioles brought in Eflin to help stabilize an ailing rotation. The 30-year-old signed a three-year $40 million deal with the Rays as a free agent leading up to the 2023 season. Last year he set a career best 16-8 record with a 3.50 ERA. This season he's 6-7 with a 4.11 ERA. He won his July 29th Orioles debut against Toronto, giving up three runs on 10 hits in six innings pitched. As for Horvath and Baumeister, they're ranked numbers 10 and 17 respectively on the Orioles list of top prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.



Orioles acquired left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for top infield prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers. Analysis: Another attempt by the Orioles to add to a rotation in dire need of quality starters. Despite his current 2-9 win-loss record, Rogers, 26, appears to have rebounded from an injury plagued 2023 season which limited him to just 18 innings pitched. Rogers is far removed from his 2021 form which earned him an All Star nod and second place finish in National League Rookie of the Year voting. The O's expectations are obviously high as they surrendered their number five rated prospect in Connor Norby, a 26-year-old infielder whose shown immense power in the minor leagues. Kyle Stowers, another young power-hitter was shipped to Miami as well. Rogers has yet to make his first start in an O's uniform



Orioles acquired outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Trey McGough. Analysis: Jiménez comes to Baltimore in his final season of a 6-year $43 million contract. The 27-year-old originally signed with the Cubs as a highly touted international free agent out of Cuba. He then moved to Chicago's southside with pitcher Dylan Cease in a big 2017 trade. During his rookie campaign with the White Sox, Jiménez lived up to the hype blasting 31 home runs. However, injuries have since hampered his progression. This season Jiménez is looking to regain the promise he once had, but is batting just .240.

