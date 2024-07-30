O's add rotation piece, acquiring Trevor Rogers from Marlins for Connor Norby

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have added another new piece to their starting pitching rotation.

MLB.com reports the club acquired southpaw Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Rogers, 26, sports a 2-9 record with a 4.53 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 21 starts this season. Opposing batters are currently hitting .276 against him.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

During his 2021 rookie year, Rogers made the National League All Star team while finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

That season Rogers reached career highs in starts (25) and innings (133), with a career best 2.64 ERA.

He hasn't performed at the same level since, failing to post an ERA below 4.00.

Over 80 career starts, all with Miami, Rogers has twice more losses than wins (15-32 record) with a 4.23 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

Last season, Rogers was bothered by a biceps strain limiting him to just 18 innings.

In Norby, the Marlins are getting the Orioles fifth best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

This season for Triple-A Norfolk, the 24-year-old is batting .297 with 16 homers and 57 RBI's.

The former second round pick has surpassed 20 home runs in back-to-back minor league seasons in 2023 and 2022.

Stowers has shown some promise at the plate as well, mashing 91 career minor league home runs, 18 of which have come this season.

In 38 big league plate appearances this year, Stowers owns a .306 batting average.

Rogers comes to Baltimore on the heels of another trade that brought righty Zach Eflin over from the Rays.

Leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline, the Birds also shipped former All Star Austin Hays to the Phillies for a reliever and backup outfielder.