Orioles trade 3 minor leaguers to acquire right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays

The Orioles are not finished making moves.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin is heading to Baltimore from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles will be sending minor league right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister, minor league infielder/outfielder Mac Horvath, and minor league outfielder Matthew Etzel as part of the exchange.

Eflin, 30, is 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA. He's tallied 115 hits, 14 homeruns, and has allowed 55 total runs.

He also has 13 walks, and 87 strikeouts in 19 games.

Eflin won a career-high 16 games for Tampa Bay last year, tying with Toronto's Chris Bassitt for the most in the American League.

He finished 6th in the AL Cy Young voting in 2023.

To stay on with the Rays, Elfin signed a three-year contract in December 2022 that runs through 2025.