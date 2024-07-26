Orioles acquire outfielder, pitcher from Phillies in exchange for Austin Hays

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have made their first major move leading up to the July 31st trade deadline.

On Friday the club traded veteran outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

Hays, 29, represented the Birds in last year's MLB All Star game.

This year in 63 games he's batting .255 with three homers and 14 RBI's.

The right-handed Domínguez is also 29-years-old.

So far in 2024 he's posted a 3-2 record with one save and a 4.75 ERA in 38 relief appearances.

Known for a fastball that averages 97.6 mph, Domínguez underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, missing most of 2021.

In parts of six MLB seasons, he's compiled a 19-17 career record with a 3.55 ERA.

Domínguez is under contract through the rest of this season, with a 2025 club option remianing.

As for Pache, the 25-year-old is only hitting .202 at the plate in 29 games.

He plays all three outfield positions, and has been somewhat of a journeyman over the past few years.

The Oakland Athletics dealt Pache to Philly in March 2023, and before that he played in the Atlanta Braves organization.

He and Domínguez each started their careers as international free agents signed out of the Dominican Republic.

To make room for the pair on the 40-man roster, the team designated right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt for assignment.