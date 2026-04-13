O's recall Dean Kremer, will start game Monday night

He didn't make the Orioles 2026 Opening Day roster, but pitcher Dean Kremer is back in the big leagues.

The Birds on Monday recalled the 30-year-old right-hander to start tonight's game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In two minor league starts with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides this season, Kremer posted an 0-1 record with a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings pitched.

In a corresponding roster move, Cade Povich was optioned to Norfolk.

Povich is coming off a Sunday win against the San Francisco Giants in which he tossed 6.2 innings of one run ball.

Injuries, specifically to Zach Eflin, have forced the Orioles to juggle their starting rotation.

Brandon Young, like Povich, made a quality start against the Chicago White Sox last week before being optioned as well.

Kremer returns after four consecutive big league seasons of at least 21 starts and 125 innings pitched.