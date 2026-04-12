O's defeat San Francisco Giants to improve record above .500 mark following strong pitching performance

BALTIMORE — With Sunday's victory over the San Francisco Giants, the O's have improved their record to 8-7, surpassing the .500 mark.

Samuel Basallo got the fireworks started early with a two-run bomb in the first inning.

The polar bear, Pete Alonso, landed a couple of birds with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Coby Mayo logged in with an RBI in the sixth inning.

Cowser hit a single with bases loaded in the seventh.

Turning 26, left-handed pitcher Cade Povich earned his birthday cake after only giving up one run in 6 2/3 innings.

He would close the game with five strikeouts, no walks, and five hits.

The O's will play the Diamondbacks at home tomorrow at 6:35pm.

