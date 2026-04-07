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O's pitcher Eflin returns to injured list after re-signing for $10 million, and making just one start

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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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BALTIMORE — Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias took a $10 million gamble to re-sign starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the off-season.

This after the 31-year-old made three separate trips to the injured list in 2025. When on the mound last year, Eflin posted an ERA near 6.

Now after making just one start in 2026, Eflin finds himself back on the IL.

On Tuesday Baltimore transferred the right-hander to the 60-day Injured List with right elbow discomfort, putting his future with the team in question.

The Orioles have a couple options to replace Eflin in the rotation including recalling Dean Kremer, who they optioned to the minor leagues after Spring Training.

So far this season the Birds are 4-6, tied for third place in the American League East.

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