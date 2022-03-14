Orioles open spring training

SARASOTA, Fla. — The boys of summer are officially back for the spring. Orioles spring training is underway in Sarasota, Fla.

The countdown to opening day is on as the O’s begin this condensed spring training. After a 99-day lockout on the sidelines, the gates of Ed Smith stadium are open for players.

One man who will be watched closely is number one prospect Adley Rutschman. The 24-year-old catcher, drafted first overall back in 2019, spent time in double-A and triple-A last year. He has been working in Sarasota with the Orioles minor leaguers in recent weeks. Now it’s about seeing if he’s ready for the big leagues.

“I’m very excited to watch him. I’ve watched him here for the last few weeks,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “He is obviously extremely talented and is going to make pitchers better and has got intangibles and besides just the physical tools. It’s an exciting time for him and and for us.”

“He is in major league camp. He is one of the brightest talents in the minor leagues in the sport. I think if you are in major league camp you’ve got a shot to break [camp] with us,” said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do.”

The O’s added to their catching depth on Monday. They signed 37-year-old veteran Robinson Chirinos to a one-year contract.

The Birds open the spring training game schedule on Friday against Toronto. Opening day of the regular season is April 8 at Tampa Bay.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook