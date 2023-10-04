Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Orioles hold second open practice ahead of divisional bout against Rangers

1:00 p.m., that's when the Orioles first playoff game in seven years will start. The team made that announcement on Wednesday afternoon as fans watched them get ready. They held an open practice at Camden Yards, the second of three for the O's. https://www.wmar2news.com
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 17:55:43-04

BALTIMORE — 1:00 p.m., that's when the Orioles first playoff game in seven years will start.

The team made that announcement on Wednesday afternoon as fans watched them get ready for their divisional bout against the Texas Rangers who swept the Tampa Bay Rays.

They held an open practice at Camden Yards, the second of three for the O's.

The fans are getting ready too.

Those that were at practice on Wednesday are pumped for Saturday to get here.

"Oh my gosh they are so exciting, I want a picture with him," said Jerri St. John, an Orioles fan.

"It's pretty cool we can do this, having a bye and being able to do this is one thing. We just haven't had this in a long, long time so it's nice to have it," said Ray Sutton, another Orioles fan.
The O's will also host a postseason rally on Friday.

It'll be from noon to three at War Memorial Plaza.

But the rally comes with road closures.

For more details on those closures, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices