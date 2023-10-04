Orioles hold second open practice ahead of divisional bout against Rangers

BALTIMORE — 1:00 p.m., that's when the Orioles first playoff game in seven years will start.

The team made that announcement on Wednesday afternoon as fans watched them get ready for their divisional bout against the Texas Rangers who swept the Tampa Bay Rays.

The #Orioles get the Rangers in the ALDS. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 4, 2023

They held an open practice at Camden Yards, the second of three for the O's.

The fans are getting ready too.

Those that were at practice on Wednesday are pumped for Saturday to get here.

"Oh my gosh they are so exciting, I want a picture with him," said Jerri St. John, an Orioles fan.

"It's pretty cool we can do this, having a bye and being able to do this is one thing. We just haven't had this in a long, long time so it's nice to have it," said Ray Sutton, another Orioles fan.

The O's will also host a postseason rally on Friday.

It'll be from noon to three at War Memorial Plaza.

But the rally comes with road closures.

For more details on those closures, click here.