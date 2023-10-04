Expect heavy traffic and parking restrictions for the Orioles Postseason Rally

BALTIMORE — If you are planning to go into Baltimore on Friday, expect heavy traffic and parking restrictions leading up to the Orioles Postseason Rally.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking restrictions are in place along Lexington Street, Gay Street, and Fayette Street.



Lexington Street between Guilford Avenue and Gay Street



Gay Street between Saratoga and Baltimore Streets



Fayette Street between Guilford Avenue and Gay Street

The rally is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Baltimore on Pratt and Light Street.

Residents should also expect road closures and temporary traffic stops that may be implemented during the event.

Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation advises Os fans to pay close attention to posted parking restrictions, as all restrictions and residential permit parking regulations in the vicinity of War Memorial Plaza will be strictly enforced.

Fans attending the rally are encouraged to park in area garages or parking lots during the event.

For a live map of traffic and possible detours, click here.