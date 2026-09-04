Orioles announce 2027 spring training schedule with 15 home games at Ed Smith Stadium

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles announced their 2027 Grapefruit League spring training schedule, set to begin Friday, Feb. 19, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, against the Atlanta Braves.

The 15-game home schedule features eight games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with nine different opponents across 30 total Grapefruit League games.

Twelve of those 30 games will come against American League East divisional rivals:

Boston Red Sox (2 games; 1 at home)

Tampa Bay Rays (5 games; 2 at home)

Toronto Blue Jays (3 games; 2 at home)

New York Yankees (2 games; 1 at home)

The Orioles will play their final home game Friday, March 19, against the Yankees before wrapping up Grapefruit League play Saturday, March 20, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida.

Following the Florida schedule, Baltimore will travel north for a pair of exhibition games against the Washington Nationals, including Sunday, March 21, at Camden Yards.

The team's 15-game road schedule includes three games each at the Pirates and Rays, two games each at the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, and single games at the Braves, Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Red Sox, and Yankees.

Split squad dates are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21, with games against Pittsburgh and at Tampa Bay, and Sunday, March 7, with games against Philadelphia and at Detroit.

Fans who cannot attend games in Florida can still access Ed Smith Stadium during both home and away game dates. Access is free, with entry beginning approximately 4 hours before the scheduled start time. A game ticket is required to enter the stadium.

Over the past year, the Orioles have invested nearly $23 million in team funds in a state-of-the-art player performance center at the Ed Smith Stadium Complex. The 2027 season will mark Baltimore's 18th spring training season in Sarasota.

The complete 2027 spring training schedule is available at Orioles.com/Schedule.

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