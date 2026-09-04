Workers escape partial Baltimore building collapse

SANDTOWN-WINCHESTER — A partial building collapse in the 1700 block of North Fulton Avenue on Friday morning could have been much worse.

WMAR-2 News spoke with a worker after the collapse who said he and four others had been working on a renovation project in the building earlier Friday.

"We [were] working all week long," Roy Brown told WMAR-2 News.

WMAR-2 News/Bill Fink

The workers ran out when the wall began to fail.

"The greatest thing, nobody was hurt," he said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.