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Workers escape partial Baltimore building collapse

A partial building collapse on North Fulton Avenue Friday sent workers running. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.
Workers escape partial Baltimore building collapse
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SANDTOWN-WINCHESTER — A partial building collapse in the 1700 block of North Fulton Avenue on Friday morning could have been much worse.

WMAR-2 News spoke with a worker after the collapse who said he and four others had been working on a renovation project in the building earlier Friday.

"We [were] working all week long," Roy Brown told WMAR-2 News.

Building collapse

The workers ran out when the wall began to fail.

"The greatest thing, nobody was hurt," he said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

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