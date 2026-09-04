AG: Former home health employee sentenced to 5 years for submitting over $25K of false Medicaid claims

BALTIMORE, Md. — A former Maryland home health employee was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday after submitting over $25,000 worth of false healthcare claims.

Former HomeCentris employee and Howard County resident, Falguni Patel, 60, claimed to performed home health services while she worked another job or was out of the country, Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said in a release.

Patel plead guilty to charges of felony public health fraud in August. She was sentenced to five years, suspending all but time served, and will have to pay back the claims in restitution.

“Every fraudulent Medicaid claim drains resources from Marylanders who rely on home healthcare to live safely and with dignity,” said Brown. “My Office will continue rooting out fraud that exploits this vital program and the people who depend on it.”

The case is part of an active investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Maryland State Police, and the Maryland Department of Health

Read the full release below.



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