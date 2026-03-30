Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz praises team depth after a series win over the Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE — After a thrilling 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said he enjoys seeing the variety of players in the O's uniforms have success.

WATCH: Baltimore Orioles celebrate team depth after series win over Twins Baltimore Orioles celebrate team depth after series win over Twins

"That's kind of like what we envisioned this roster being, where we have 13 quality position players that can go out there and play, and so now it's making sure finding time to get guys at bats, keeping them regular playing time," Albernaz said.

This weekend marked the first for many on the team, including Albernaz, who managed his first big league series.

"I felt like I had done it before, but also it's, it's different where, like, you're the one that's making the decision," Albernaz said.

Relief pitcher Ryan Helsley made his debut last series, striking out four batters in only two innings of play.

"It's been great, you know; there's a lot of good energy in here, and the guys are fighting hard, you know, it's a very back-and-forth game yesterday and showed a lot of fight as a team as a whole yesterday, and you obviously got a long way to go," Helsley said.

Tonight, the Orioles get their first look at Chris Bassett making his debut.

"He's always willing to help and share, see what he sees, especially in the dugout in the clubhouse," Albernaz said.

"Like he's been helping everyone, not just the pitchers but position players, coaching staff, just having conversations and, and that's something where we want all the players to be that comfortable," Albernaz said.

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