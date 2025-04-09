AEW comes to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — AEW Superstar and Ring of Honor Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe stopped by WMAR-2 on Tuesday to preview the upcoming AEW live event Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Briscoe, who is from Sandy Fork, Delaware, has wrestled all over the world for more than 20 years and has some ties to the Baltimore area.

"Baltimore is a home game for the Briscoes, you know what I mean? Me and my brother, we started here in the Northeast, the whole I-95 corridor. I mean, Baltimore has always showed us so much love... it's like a home game," says Briscoe.

If you haven't experienced an AEW show, Briscoe says it's an experience you won't forget.

"AEW is like a sport, an athletic competition. You're gonna see more of the technical in-ring aspect of professional wrestling. Professional wrestling is a two-fold business. We got the entertainment, and we got the athletics. AEW, you're gonna see much higher quality athletics, much higher quality professional wrestling matches than you will elsewhere," says Briscoe.

If you're looking for tickets to Wednesday night's show, you can click here.