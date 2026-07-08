GWYNN OAK, Md. — Two siblings, a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old, were shot and killed in Gwynn Oak, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Apparent bullet holes were visible Wednesday in the siding of a Talles Road home where the shooting occurred Tuesday night.

Neighbors described the community as a quiet and peaceful place to live, and many were left in shock by the news.

Neighbors mourn two children shot dead Tuesday night in Gwynn Oak Neighbors mourn two children shot dead Tuesday night in Gwynn Oak

"I see him coming home from school every day, walking," said Natalie Green, who lives close by, "and when I found out that happened, it was just heartbreaking."

Green recalled a moment when her dog got loose, and the young boy who lived a few houses down called to the pup, giving her a chance to bring the dog in.

"It's heartbreaking. It's terrible. I mean, I wanted to cry. Especially with children - it's just inconceivable that someone would murder children," Green added.

Shelly Roscoe, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, was driving past the home Wednesday.

"Very, very, very devastating, sad for the families and for the parents, mostly their parents and the family and for the community as well," Roscoe told WMAR-2 News.

Police Chief Robert McCullough addressed the shooting Tuesday night.

"I've seen a lot of things in my career, but this is something that's horrific. It's tragic. It's something that doesn't happen in this community here. These are two lives that have been snuffed out before they could even get started," McCullough said.

McCullough said the worst police typically respond to in the area are speeding and noise complaints.

Police did not provide an update Wednesday, but at last word, were still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 410-887-4636.

READ MORE: 9-year-old and 15-year-old siblings shot and killed in Gwynn Oak home Tuesday night

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