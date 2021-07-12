Court hearing underway to determine fate of federal unemployment benefits in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Federal unemployment benefits will continue at least through August, according to Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson.

During a Monday hearing in Baltimore City Circuit Court, Robinson said that she received an email from the United States Department of Labor requiring the state to give an extra 30-days notice in order to opt out of the program.

Last month, Governor Larry Hogan said the benefits would be discontinued on July 3, including weekly $300 Federal Pandemic and $100 Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation programs.

Robinson said Monday that it costs the state money to facilitate federal programs. She estimates the state's shortfall to be $65 million after federal reimbursement.

The Unemployed Workers Union and Public Justice Center filed two separate lawsuits in state court to halt Hogan's plans.

Initially the state asked that the cases to be heard in federal court, but a judge there agreed with the plaintiffs to have it remanded back to the state level.

On July 3, right before benefits were set to be cut off, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill granted a temporary restraining order, barring the state from following through on their plans.

The state tried unsuccessfully to appeal the ruling.

Besides Robinson, multiple other witnesses underwent cross-examination during Monday's hearing.

One of them was Maryland Department of Labor employee John Kashuba, who reportedly drafted the notification letter about the state's intent to withdraw from enhanced benefits.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs questioned Kashuba on his experience and prior positions under Republican administrations.

Before Kashuba took the stand, Neil Bradley with U.S. Chamber of Commerce testified that it’s no longer prudent to continue paying out $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

The first witness was economist Michael Siers, of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

He said the data shows "a disincentive to work" with unemployment programs still in effect.

"I would not say there’s a 1-to-1 link in the announcement that benefits are ending and job searches spiking," said Siers. "But data suggests and supports that ending enhanced benefits would lead to increase in job searches and applications submitted and increase in hiring."

That was similar to the Hogan administration's initial response to the lawsuit.

"Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers. In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before," Michael Ricci, Hogan's Director of Communications, said June 30.

Siers recommended in a previous report that efforts to support child care through the fall would help get residents back to work.

He was unable to confirm how many unvaccinated Marylanders are currently receiving benefits.

The judge could make a decision as early as Monday evening.