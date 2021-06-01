Maryland to discontinue enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan has announced that the State of Maryland will discontinue enhanced pandemic federal unemployment benefits and reinstate work search requirements early next month.

24 states have also announced they will discontinue these benefits.

“Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70% of adults,” said Governor Hogan. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”

On Tuesday, Maryland provided notice for opting out of the following programs—effective Saturday, July 3, 2021:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 per week

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Claimants will no longer be able to submit new applications for the federal programs after the end date on July 3.

The Maryland Department of Labor will process all federal claims received prior to July 3. The state says that if claimants are waiting to receive an eligibility determination for any of these four federal programs, the department will ensure that they receive all payments owed to them for all weeks prior to July 3.

Beginning the week of July 4, the Department will reinstate the standard requirement for all regular state unemployment insurance claimants to actively search for work by engaging in three reemployment activities each week.

Senate President Ferguson reacted to the announcement with the following statement:

“There have been many thoughtful decisions made by Governor Hogan during this pandemic. This is not one of them. This rash and rushed decision will hurt Marylanders who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic, having lost jobs through no fault of their own. It feeds into a hard right-wing narrative that denies human dignity, puts profits over people, and puts politics over sound economic research. To rebuild stronger, Maryland must follow a clear plan of recovery that gives workers, employers, and the economy time to adjust predictably. I urge the Governor to reverse or delay this decision, and, instead, refocus his Administration's efforts to ensure all Marylanders and Maryland businesses have the tools they need to survive and thrive in the post-COVID Maryland economy.”

