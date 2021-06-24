Lawsuit attempts to stop Gov. Hogan from cutting federal unemployment benefits

BALTIMORE — The Unemployed Workers Union on Thursday filed a class-action lawsuit against Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Labor in an attempt to stop them from cutting federal unemployment benefits.

Earlier this month, Hogan announced residents would no longer be able to apply for $300 in weekly federal enhanced unemployment programs come July 3.

The Governor's decision was met with fierce criticism from elected state and local Democratic leaders and unions, who argue that the federal government authorized the benefits through September 6.

Hogan defended his stance, citing at least 24 other states who have imposed similar deadlines.

He also said there are several businesses across the state who are hiring, but are facing severe worker shortages.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Statistics said Maryland gained 11,500 jobs alone in May, dropping the state's unemployment rate to 6.1 percent.

The report marked Maryland's 13th consecutive month of job growth.

Union leaders also said the lawsuit would seek unemployment benefits for thousands who claim to have applied for but never received their payments.

On Monday, the Department of Labor said 508,079 new unemployment claims have been flagged as potentially fraudulent.

The influx has prompted a severe slowdown in processing of new claims over the last several weeks.

As of Wednesday -- 37,088 claims are still pending review.

Two days before federal unemployment benefits are set to end, the COVID-19 related state of emergency will also be lifted, which removes several more protections for residents, including eviction moratoriums and extensions for expired driver’s licenses and registration plates.