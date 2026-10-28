Ravens searching for a spark as Lamar Jackson nears potential return

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After back-to-back divisional losses, the Ravens are searching for a spark to get back on track. That spark may come from No. 8.

Lamar Jackson was back on the practice field Wednesday and was listed as a full participant. His left ankle was taped, but he appeared to move around and throw without issue during the portion of practice observed.

When asked about his confidence in Jackson's availability, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter kept his answer brief but said there is reason for increased optimism as Jackson is able to do more.

“I think the more you're able to do and respond from and feel from certainly raises your optimism,” Minter said. “But again, we'll kind of see how it goes throughout the week.”

The Ravens have been without Jackson during their last two losses, but Baltimore's offense isn't using his absence as an excuse for its lackluster performances, particularly in the second half.

Running back Derrick Henry said the responsibility falls on the players to perform better regardless of who is available.

“I don't really try to look at it as an excuse, not having Lamar,” Henry said. “I just have to play better. I have to be better, and that's what it comes down to, me doing my job effectively, every single play, and it just hasn't been up to that standard.”

Henry remains confident the offense can turn things around.

“But I know what I'm capable of,” Henry said. “I know the work that I put in, and I know the work we put in collectively as an offense that it will happen.”

Jackson's potential return could provide a boost beyond his production on the field.

After the Ravens' second-half collapse against Cincinnati, Minter and veteran players expressed frustration with how much the team allowed the momentum of the game to affect them emotionally.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley said Baltimore needs to do a better job of maintaining its approach when things begin going against the team.

“It makes a big difference, because you can't let the things happening on the field dictate how you're going to play, or the emotions you're going to go into that drive with,” Stanley said. “I think some of that happened a little bit, where we're letting other things dictate how we're playing and the type of football that we're playing.”

Jackson's participation Wednesday is an encouraging sign that he could return after a three-and-a-half-game absence.

The Ravens now turn their attention to Buffalo and another matchup involving two of the NFL's top quarterbacks if Jackson is cleared to play. The Bills will enter the game rested following a bye week, while Baltimore will have to wait until later in the week for a definitive answer on Jackson's status.

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