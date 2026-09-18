Ravens fans displaced from Lot H for opening day due to Orioles scheduling conflict

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Ravens fans who hold parking passes for Lot H at M&T Bank Stadium will not have access to their usual spots for Sunday's opening day game due to a scheduling conflict with an Orioles game.

Kevin Honchar learned about the change Tuesday when a friend called to let him know. He then checked his email to confirm it.

"We were looking forward to this game and tailgating since the end of last season. I mean, it was a terrible way to end the season."

The Ravens' schedule was released in May. The Orioles' game was already on the books at that time.

Honchar said he is upset he was not notified sooner.

"The reason they did that is quite obvious. They didn't want pushback uh from the Ravens fans complaining about this because they knew there was a conflict in May or April when the schedule came out. They knew there was a conflict," said Honchar.

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Fans with Lot H passes are receiving a refund for the cost of the pass and a $100 voucher for the stadium.

Honchar said the compensation is not what fans want.

"I would bet you, if you took a poll of all the people in Lot H. Who go to the games, who go to the lots to tailgate. 90% of them would say, they don't want the money, they don't want the food, they want the experience of being on Lot H for opening day. There is no second opening day. You know what I mean?"

Honchar said he will park in a different lot Sunday and return to his normal spot for the next home game. He said opening day holds a significance that cannot be replicated.

"On October 4th, when we play... that game, that's not opening day, that's just another football game to us. Opening opening day is special. It is special," said Honchar

The Ravens were contacted for comment but had not responded as of the time of this report.

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