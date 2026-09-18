BGE customers invited to recycle small, working appliances this Saturday

COLUMBIA, Md. — Got an old and working mini fridge, A/C unit, or dehumidifier you'd like to get rid of? BGE residential electric customers are invited to recycle those items at this weekend's appliance recycling event and get $50 in rewards.

Customers are required to bring a valid account number or a copy of a recent BGE electric bill to the Saturday event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9450 Gerwig Lane in Columbia.

Up to four small appliances can be recycled per household, and customers will receive their rewards via mail in six to eight weeks.

If you have a large appliance you'd like to recycle, click here to schedule a home pickup. Those items will not be accepted at the event.

For more information on the event, click here.