OWINGS MILLS — The Ravens took the practice field for the second day of their organized team activities (OTAs) and the first where the media got to hear from Head Coach Jesse Minter afterwards.

Ravens continue start of Minter era at OTAs Ravens continue start of Minter era at OTAs

We're still months away from kicking off a real game, but the preparations for the upcoming season are well underway.

There are only so many things teams can do at this point in the calendar, during these voluntary practices. Lamar Jackson was a notable absence.

But Minter stressed that regardless of who's on the field right now, the early focus has been maintaining a healthy and collaborative environment in the building, even if it's just letting him know that they won't be there.

"Probably our first meeting, the main topic was just about relationships and communication. Communication has been unbelievable. Know where everybody's at, know when they're going to be back and just super excited about the way that's headed," said Minter

One of the Ravens that did participate was Derrick Henry.

Entering his third season with the Ravens and 11th in the NFL, he's had to adjust to new coaches before.

He called Minter hungry and said he's willing to put in the work to get the results they want.

"I think they're just trying to build a culture around here. The coaches that they want to set and represent and want us to work towards every day and want us to come in and be coachable and work hard when you're in the building," said Henry.

The Ravens will continue with their third of nine offseason OTAs on Thursday followed by three practices in each of the next two weeks.