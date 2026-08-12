OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are closing in on their first game day of the season, with the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles set for Saturday.

With regular season games just a month away, this weekend will serve as the first test for the team's game day operations.

Ravens address play-calling strategy and cornerback depth ahead of preseason opener Ravens address play-calling strategy and cornerback depth ahead of preseason opener

One of the key decisions for offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is how many plays to script at the start of the game versus making calls on the fly. Doyle said finding the right balance is essential.

"There's a feel to everything, but I would say the more that we try to script and give our guys like hey when it's third and two to three, Lamar, this is what I'm thinking, this is why I'm thinking this way. It allows him to go operate," Doyle said.

On the defensive side, attention has turned to the cornerback depth chart after Nate Wiggins went down with an injury Tuesday. T.J. Tampa, known primarily as a special teams ace, has emerged as one of the team's most versatile players, and his development at cornerback has drawn notice. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Tampa's ability to learn from mistakes sets him apart.

"He rarely makes the same mistake twice and that's all you're asking for with any football player. He has all the skill sets to be what he wants to be, it's just a matter of just going out there and be consistently good and not occasionally great and we've seen that from him," Weaver said.

Tampa acknowledged his special teams role while making clear his focus extends to the defensive side of the ball.

"I know I have a big role on special teams and that's what it is. I am focused on defense and just making that one of the main things and just showing up there and not letting it be a decline when the twos come in," Tampa said.

With Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey forming the starting cornerback tandem, Tampa is preparing as though he will be called upon defensively when needed.

Backups are expected to receive the majority of snaps Saturday. Starters including Lamar Jackson are not expected to play. The Ravens will hold one more practice Thursday before the preseason opener.

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