Report: Nate Wiggins sustained 'no structural damage' following injury scare during practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nate Wiggins may have dodged a major injury during Tuesday's practice, according to ESPN and NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport

Wiggins, a former first-round pick, went down during the 1-on-1 portion of training camp with what appeared to be a concerning leg injury, according to head coach Jesse Minter. The 22-year-old needed to be carted off the field.

However, Rapoport reported that Wiggins sustained "no structural damage," a promising sign for the third-year cornerback out of Clemson.

During Tuesday's media availability, Minter said he didn't get a clear sense of whether Wiggins' injury stemmed from contact or occurred before he went down.

"I think there's optimism, but again, we'll look at it and see where it's at," Minter said. "It's one of those plays, really not much between the two guys in the play, so whether it was hitting the ground or whatever it was, we'll see what it looks like."

Minter added that he doesn't yet know if Wiggins' recovery timeline is more "day-to-day" or "week-to-week," but he expressed confidence in the team's cornerback depth.

"I look at Marlon [Humphrey] — he's probably had his best couple of days the last couple times out here," Minter said. "Chido [Chidobe Awuzie] — this guy has played a ton of football at a really high level. I think he's had a great camp up to this point. T.J. Tampa [Jr.] has done a lot of great things. Keyon Martin has done a lot of good stuff. Chandler [Rivers] has done a lot of great things. We have some young guys battling for trust and spots, so I feel really good about the secondary overall."

Wiggins, whom Minter describes as a "high-caliber" player, is viewed as a centerpiece for the Ravens defense — a unit looking to rebound after two disappointing seasons.

With a new defensive scheme in place, many fans are hoping for improvement, particularly in the team's secondary.

While Wiggins recovers, Baltimore will rely on veterans Humphrey and Awuzie while developing young talent like T.J. Tampa Jr., whom the coaching staff is working diligently to prepare for game action.

"I don't think that changes," Minter said, referencing the team's approach despite Wiggins' potential absence. "Sometimes it might change the number of reps they get against a certain group and the opportunities in practice. But I like where that room's at, and I feel good about it. Obviously, Nate is an elite player — I think he has the potential to be one of the top corners in the whole league — but I feel good about that whole room."

The Ravens' first preseason game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.